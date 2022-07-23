State the number of valence electrons, bonding pairs, and lone pairs in each of the following Lewis structures:
c.
Match each of the Lewis structures (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar. Assume X and Y are nonmetals and all bonds are polar covalent.
<IMAGE>
c.
Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar.
<IMAGE>
a. PBr3
Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.
b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?
c. If X is in Period 3, what is the element?
d. What is the formula of the compound formed from X and the nitride ion?