Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 105d
Chapter 6, Problem 105d

Consider the following bonds: Ca and O, C and O, K and O, O and O, and N and O.
d. Arrange the covalent bonds in order of decreasing polarity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept of bond polarity: Bond polarity arises due to the difference in electronegativity between two atoms. The greater the difference in electronegativity, the more polar the bond.
Determine the electronegativity values of the elements involved: Use the periodic table to find the electronegativity values for calcium (Ca), carbon (C), oxygen (O), potassium (K), and nitrogen (N). For example, oxygen has a high electronegativity (~3.5), while potassium and calcium have much lower values (~0.8 and ~1.0, respectively).
Calculate the electronegativity differences for each bond: Subtract the smaller electronegativity value from the larger one for each bond. For example, for the C and O bond, the difference is |3.5 - 2.5| = 1.0.
Rank the bonds based on the electronegativity differences: Arrange the bonds in order of decreasing polarity by comparing the calculated electronegativity differences. Larger differences correspond to more polar bonds.
Exclude nonpolar bonds: If the electronegativity difference is zero (e.g., O and O bond, where both atoms are oxygen), the bond is nonpolar and should be placed at the end of the list or excluded from the ranking.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms determines the polarity of the bond; a larger difference indicates a more polar bond. For example, in a bond between oxygen and carbon, oxygen's higher electronegativity leads to a polar covalent bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Covalent Bonding

Covalent bonding occurs when two atoms share electrons to achieve a full outer shell, resulting in a stable molecule. The nature of the bond can vary from nonpolar (equal sharing of electrons) to polar (unequal sharing), depending on the electronegativity of the atoms involved. Understanding the types of covalent bonds is essential for determining their polarity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Covalent Bonds Example 1

Polarity of Bonds

The polarity of a bond refers to the distribution of electrical charge across the bond, influenced by the electronegativity of the atoms involved. Polar bonds have a significant difference in electronegativity, leading to partial positive and negative charges, while nonpolar bonds have little to no charge separation. This concept is crucial for arranging bonds by polarity, as it directly affects molecular behavior and interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

State the number of valence electrons, bonding pairs, and lone pairs in each of the following Lewis structures:

c.

1675
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the Lewis structures (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar. Assume X and Y are nonmetals and all bonds are polar covalent.

<IMAGE>

c.

1742
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar.

<IMAGE>

a. PBr3

1478
views
Textbook Question

Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.

b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?

1006
views
Textbook Question

Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.

c. If X is in Period 3, what is the element?

968
views
Textbook Question

Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.

d. What is the formula of the compound formed from X and the nitride ion?

502
views