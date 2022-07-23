Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 103c
Chapter 6, Problem 103c

Match each of the Lewis structures (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar. Assume X and Y are nonmetals and all bonds are polar covalent.
<IMAGE>
c. Lewis structure of a molecular compound showing nonmetals X and Y with polar covalent bonds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the Lewis structure provided. The central atom (X) is bonded to three surrounding atoms (Y) and has one lone pair of electrons. This indicates that the molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.
Step 2: Match the trigonal pyramidal geometry to the correct diagram. In the provided diagrams, structure II represents a trigonal pyramidal shape.
Step 3: Determine the polarity of the molecule. Since the bonds are polar covalent and the molecular geometry is asymmetrical (due to the lone pair), the molecule is polar.
Step 4: Repeat the process for other Lewis structures (if provided) by analyzing the bonding, lone pairs, and geometry, and matching them to the diagrams.
Step 5: Summarize the findings by naming the shape, identifying the diagram number, and stating whether the molecule is polar or nonpolar for each Lewis structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for predicting molecular shapes and properties. Understanding how to draw and interpret Lewis structures is essential for analyzing molecular geometry and polarity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. Common geometries include linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, and bent, each affecting the molecule's physical and chemical properties, including polarity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

Polarity of Molecules

Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, which is influenced by the electronegativity of the atoms involved and the molecular geometry. A molecule is polar if it has a net dipole moment due to an uneven distribution of charge, often resulting from polar covalent bonds. Understanding polarity is crucial for predicting intermolecular interactions and the solubility of substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:

e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?

1141
views
Textbook Question

Using each of the following electron arrangements, give the formulas for the cation and anion that form, the formula for the compound they form, and its name.

853
views
Textbook Question

State the number of valence electrons, bonding pairs, and lone pairs in each of the following Lewis structures:

c.

1675
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar.

<IMAGE>

a. PBr3

1478
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following bonds: Ca and O, C and O, K and O, O and O, and N and O.

d. Arrange the covalent bonds in order of decreasing polarity.

1543
views
Textbook Question

Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.

b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?

1006
views