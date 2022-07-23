Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 22d
Chapter 7, Problem 22d

Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:
d. 0.145 mole of C2H6O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the molecular formula of the compound. In this case, the molecular formula is C₂H₆O, which represents ethanol.
Step 2: Calculate the molar mass of C₂H₆O by summing the atomic masses of its elements. Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.008 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol. The molar mass is calculated as: 212.01+61.008+16.00 g/mol.
Step 3: Write the relationship between moles and mass using the formula: mass=molesmolar mass. Here, the number of moles is given as 0.145 moles.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Use the molar mass calculated in Step 2 and the given number of moles (0.145 moles) to find the mass: mass=0.145molar mass.
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to calculate the mass in grams. Ensure the units cancel appropriately, leaving the final answer in grams.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. Understanding the mole concept is essential for converting between the number of particles and mass, as it provides a bridge between the microscopic and macroscopic worlds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. For C₂H₆O, the molar mass is crucial for determining the mass of a given number of moles, allowing for conversions between moles and grams.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass

Mass Calculation

To calculate the mass of a substance from moles, the formula used is: mass (g) = moles × molar mass (g/mol). This relationship allows chemists to determine how much of a substance is present based on its quantity in moles. Applying this formula to the given moles of C₂H₆O will yield the required mass in grams.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the molar mass for each of the following:

b. C3H6O3

1507
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molar mass for each of the following:

c. Fe(ClO4)3

1939
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molar mass for each of the following:

a. Al2(SO4)3, antiperspirant

1468
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:

e. 2.08 moles of (NH4)2SO4

1474
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following chemical equations is balanced or not balanced:

d.

900
views
Textbook Question

Balance each of the following chemical equations:

c. Sb2S3(s) + HCl(aq) → SbCl3(aq) + H2S(g)

2135
views