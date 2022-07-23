Skip to main content
Ch.8 Gases
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Use the molar volume to calculate each of the following at STP:
a. the number of moles of CO2 in 4.00 L of CO2 gas

Identify the molar volume of a gas at STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure). At STP, 1 mole of any ideal gas occupies 22.4 L. This is a key conversion factor for the problem.
Write the relationship between volume and moles using the molar volume: \( \text{moles} = \frac{\text{volume of gas (L)}}{\text{molar volume (L/mol)}} \).
Substitute the given volume of CO₂ gas (4.00 L) into the formula. The molar volume is 22.4 L/mol.
Perform the division: \( \text{moles of CO₂} = \frac{4.00}{22.4} \).
The result of the division will give the number of moles of CO₂ in 4.00 L of gas at STP.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Volume

Molar volume is the volume occupied by one mole of a substance at standard temperature and pressure (STP), which is defined as 0 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere of pressure. For gases, this volume is approximately 22.4 liters. Understanding molar volume is essential for converting between the volume of a gas and the number of moles present.
Molarity

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is a reference point used in chemistry to provide a standard set of conditions for measuring gas properties. At STP, gases behave ideally, allowing for predictable calculations. Knowing STP conditions is crucial for accurately applying the ideal gas law and performing stoichiometric calculations involving gases.
Standard Temperature and Pressure Concept 1

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In this context, stoichiometry is used to determine the number of moles of CO₂ gas based on its volume at STP.
Stoichiometry
