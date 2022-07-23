Skip to main content
Chapter 8, Problem 59b

In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood.
b. Why does a person with severe emphysema sometimes use a portable oxygen tank?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of oxygen in the body: Oxygen is essential for cellular respiration, a process that produces energy in the form of ATP. Without sufficient oxygen, cells cannot function properly, leading to fatigue and other health issues.
Recognize the impact of emphysema: Emphysema damages the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs), reducing their surface area and elasticity. This impairs the diffusion of oxygen from the lungs into the bloodstream, leading to lower oxygen levels in the body.
Explain the purpose of a portable oxygen tank: A portable oxygen tank provides a concentrated supply of oxygen, which increases the partial pressure of oxygen in the air the person breathes. This helps compensate for the reduced oxygen diffusion caused by emphysema.
Relate to gas exchange principles: According to Fick's law of diffusion, the rate of gas exchange depends on factors such as surface area, diffusion distance, and the concentration gradient. By increasing the oxygen concentration gradient with a portable oxygen tank, the diffusion of oxygen into the blood is enhanced.
Summarize the benefit: Using a portable oxygen tank helps maintain adequate oxygen levels in the blood, supporting cellular respiration and improving the quality of life for individuals with severe emphysema.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Exchange in the Lungs

Gas exchange is the process by which oxygen is transferred from the air into the bloodstream and carbon dioxide is removed from the blood. In healthy lungs, this occurs efficiently in the alveoli, where oxygen diffuses into the blood due to a concentration gradient. In conditions like emphysema, the destruction of alveolar walls reduces surface area, impairing this exchange.
Emphysema and Lung Function

Emphysema is a chronic lung condition characterized by the destruction of alveoli, leading to reduced elasticity and surface area for gas exchange. This results in decreased oxygen diffusion into the blood, causing symptoms like shortness of breath and fatigue. Understanding the pathology of emphysema is crucial for grasping why supplemental oxygen may be necessary.
Supplemental Oxygen Therapy

Supplemental oxygen therapy involves providing additional oxygen to patients who have difficulty maintaining adequate oxygen levels in their blood. For individuals with severe emphysema, using a portable oxygen tank helps ensure that they receive sufficient oxygen to meet their body's needs, especially during physical activity or when resting, thereby improving their quality of life.
