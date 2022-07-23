Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
b. NaBr, a strong electrolyte
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
a.
b. NH3(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq)
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following:
d. 2 moles of Fe3+
An intravenous saline solution contains 154 mEq/L each of Na+ and Cl–. How many moles each of Na+ and Cl– are in 1.00 L of the saline solution?
An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl– and 15 mEq/L of HPO42–. If Na+ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na+ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?