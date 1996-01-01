Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Molecular Compounds, also known as covalent compounds, contain only non-metals bonded together.
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds Concept 1
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds Concept 2
Molecular Compounds require numerical prefixes because compounds can combine in many different proportions.
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds Example 1
Give the systematic name for the following compound:SeF6
Give the systematic name for the following compound:IO5
Give the systematic name for the following compound:N2S4