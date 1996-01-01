Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Molecular Compounds

Naming Binary Molecular Compounds

Molecular Compounds, also known as covalent compounds, contain only non-metals bonded together. 

Molecular Compounds require numerical prefixes because compounds can combine in many different proportions.

4
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following compound:SeF6

5
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following compound:IO5

6
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following compound:N2S4

