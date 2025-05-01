Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
SAMPLE
13. Solutions / Solutions: Mass Percent / Problem 6
Problem 6

A solution is 22% by mass of a solute. If the total mass of the solution is 180 grams, analyze the mass of the solute and the mass of the solvent.