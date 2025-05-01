Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
14. Acids and Bases / The pH Scale / Problem 22
Problem 22
How would the neutral pH value change if the temperature is increased from 25 degrees Celsius?
A
The neutral pH would become undefined.
B
The neutral pH would remain the same.
C
The neutral pH would increase.
D
The neutral pH would decrease.
