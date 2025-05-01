Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 3
Problem 3

How much heat is released when 150. g of water condenses at 100. °C? (ΔH of condensation for water = -2260 J/g)