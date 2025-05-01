Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
13. Solutions / The Colligative Properties / Problem 14
What is the boiling point elevation of a solution containing 3.00 moles of glucose in 1.00 kg of water? (Kb for water = 0.512 °C/m)