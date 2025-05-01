Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
SAMPLE
14. Acids and Bases / Acid and Base Strength / Problem 21
If a 0.1 M solution of acetic acid (CH3COOH) is 1% ionized, what is the concentration of H+ ions in the solution?