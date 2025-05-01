Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
SAMPLE
13. Solutions / Solution Stoichiometry / Problem 12
Given the balanced equation: 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, how many moles of H2O are produced from 3.0 moles of O2?