Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 3 of 4
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
13. Solutions / Osmolarity / Problem 8
Problem 8

What is the osmolarity of a solution with 0.30 moles of K2SO4 in 2 liters of water?