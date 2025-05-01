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3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 2
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Problem 6
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Problem 11
Problem 12
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Problem 14
Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts / Problem 14
Problem 14
A new supplier enters the market for electric cars, increasing the overall supply. What is the expected impact on the equilibrium price and quantity?
A
Equilibrium price increases, equilibrium quantity decreases.
B
Equilibrium price and quantity both decrease.
C
Equilibrium price and quantity both increase.
D
Equilibrium price decreases, equilibrium quantity increases.
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