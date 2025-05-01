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3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
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Problem 4
Problem 5
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Problem 7
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Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Shifting Demand / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does an increase in the number of consumers in a market affect the demand for a product?
A
The demand for the product decreases.
B
The demand for the product increases.
C
The demand for the product remains unchanged.
D
The supply of the product increases.
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