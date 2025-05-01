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3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Individual Supply and Market Supply / Problem 7
Problem 7
If the price of a product increases, what is likely to happen to the quantity supplied by an individual supplier?
A
The quantity supplied will increase.
B
The quantity supplied will remain the same.
C
The quantity supplied will fluctuate randomly.
D
The quantity supplied will decrease.
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