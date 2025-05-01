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3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Shifting Supply / Problem 8
Problem 8
A region experiences a prolonged drought. What is the likely impact on the supply curve for agricultural products from this region?
A
The supply curve shifts to the left.
B
The supply curve becomes vertical.
C
The supply curve shifts to the right.
D
There is a movement along the supply curve.
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