Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 15
Next
3. Supply and Demand / The Basics of Supply / Problem 6
Problem 6
What is the implication of the law of supply for suppliers when the price of a good decreases?
A
The quantity supplied decreases.
B
The quantity supplied increases.
C
The quantity supplied becomes zero.
D
The quantity supplied remains unchanged.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options