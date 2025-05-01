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3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus / Problem 12
Problem 12
If the equilibrium price of a product is \$10 and the equilibrium quantity is 50 units, what does this mean on a supply and demand graph?
A
The supply and demand curves intersect at a price of \$10 and a quantity of 50 units.
B
The supply curve is above the demand curve at this point.
C
The demand curve is above the supply curve at this point.
D
The curves do not intersect at this point.
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