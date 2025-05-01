Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 15
Next
3. Supply and Demand / Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which of the following scenarios would most likely cause a shift in the supply curve due to a natural event?
A
The price of corn increases due to higher demand.
B
A hurricane destroys a significant portion of the corn crop.
C
The government increases subsidies for corn farmers.
D
A new competitor enters the market for corn.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options