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If the initial consumption function is C = 3 + 0.6Y, and investment, government purchases, and net exports are each 1, what is the new aggregate expenditures function?
If the consumption function is C = 50 + 0.8Y and investment is 30, what is the equilibrium level of GDP?
What is the formula for calculating aggregate expenditures in a private open economy?
If the marginal propensity to consume (MPC) is 0.75 and investment spending increases by \$200 billion, what is the change in equilibrium GDP?
If the consumption function is C = 200 + 0.8Y and the other components of aggregate expenditure are I = 150, G = 100, and NX = 50, what is the equilibrium level of GDP?
In a private closed economy, if autonomous consumption is \$200, MPC is 0.75, and investment is \$100, what is the equilibrium GDP?
What is the impact of lower price levels on interest rates and investment spending?
What is the multiplier effect in the context of aggregate expenditures?
How does a higher growth rate in the domestic economy compared to foreign economies affect net exports?
What does the vertical line representing Long Run Aggregate Supply (LRAS) on the AD-AS model graph indicate?
Which combination of theories explains the upward slope of the short run aggregate supply curve?
What is the primary difference between short run aggregate supply (SRAS) and long run aggregate supply (LRAS)?
What is the primary difference between short run and long run aggregate supply curves in the AD-AS model?
In response to a leftward shift in aggregate demand, how does the short-run aggregate supply curve adjust to restore long-run equilibrium?
What is a key characteristic of fiat money?
Analyze the implications of using M1 versus M2 for short-term economic policy decisions.
If a bank has \$200,000 in reserves and \$1,000,000 in deposits, what is the reserve ratio?
Analyze how a change in the federal funds rate can impact financial markets.
If a bank has \$500 million in deposits and the reserve requirement is reduced from 12% to 10%, how much additional money can the bank lend out?
What was the primary reason for the creation of the Federal Reserve?
How did mortgage-backed securities contribute to the financial crisis?