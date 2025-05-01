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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
SAMPLE
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17. The Monetary System / Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier / Problem 17
Problem 17

If a bank has \$200,000 in reserves and \$1,000,000 in deposits, what is the reserve ratio?