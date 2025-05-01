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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
SAMPLE
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17. The Monetary System / The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply / Problem 19
Problem 19

If a bank has \$500 million in deposits and the reserve requirement is reduced from 12% to 10%, how much additional money can the bank lend out?