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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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15. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model / AE Model: Private Closed Economy / Problem 2
Problem 2

If the consumption function is C = 50 + 0.8Y and investment is 30, what is the equilibrium level of GDP?