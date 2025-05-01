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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
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16. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis / Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply / Problem 12
Problem 12
What is the primary difference between short run aggregate supply (SRAS) and long run aggregate supply (LRAS)?
A
SRAS is vertical, while LRAS is upward sloping.
B
SRAS is determined by technology, while LRAS is determined by labor.
C
SRAS is fixed, while LRAS can shift due to changes in resources.
D
SRAS is affected by price levels, while LRAS is not.
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