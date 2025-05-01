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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
SAMPLE
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15. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model / AE Model and the Multiplier / Problem 4
Problem 4

If the marginal propensity to consume (MPC) is 0.75 and investment spending increases by \$200 billion, what is the change in equilibrium GDP?