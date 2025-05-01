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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
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16. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis / Shifting Aggregate Demand / Problem 9
Problem 9
How does a higher growth rate in the domestic economy compared to foreign economies affect net exports?
A
Net exports increase as domestic goods become more competitive.
B
Net exports decrease as imports rise due to higher domestic income.
C
Net exports remain unchanged.
D
Net exports increase as foreign demand for domestic goods rises.
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