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Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
SAMPLE
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15. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model / Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically / Problem 6
Problem 6

In a private closed economy, if autonomous consumption is \$200, MPC is 0.75, and investment is \$100, what is the equilibrium GDP?