Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 2 of 4!
Download worksheet
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Upload your syllabus
or
add an exam manually
Practice
Summary
Previous
21 of 21
17. The Monetary System / The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession) / Problem 21
Problem 21
How did mortgage-backed securities contribute to the financial crisis?
A
They were only held by small banks, which were not significantly affected by the crisis.
B
They were primarily composed of government bonds, which lost value during the crisis.
C
They were insured by the FDIC, leading to a loss of public trust.
D
They bundled risky and less risky mortgages, leading to widespread defaults when the real estate market crashed.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options