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Which of the following is NOT a primary goal of monetary policy?
Analyze the effect of a central bank increasing the money supply on interest rates and the money demand curve.
What is the concept of liquidity preference in the context of the money market?
What happens to the aggregate demand curve when the price level increases?
What is the effect of the Federal Reserve purchasing treasury securities on the money supply and interest rates?
Given the following data: current inflation rate of 1.5%, equilibrium real federal funds rate of 2%, inflation gap of -0.5%, and output gap of 0.5%, synthesize this information to determine the target Federal Funds Rate.
If the money supply is \$3 trillion, the price level is 1.2, and real GDP is \$15 trillion, what is the velocity of money?
How did mortgage-backed securities contribute to the financial instability of investment banks during the 2007-2009 recession?
In response to a recession, a government decides to increase infrastructure spending and decrease taxes. What is the likely impact on the economy?
Which statement best describes the similarities and differences between fiscal policy and monetary policy in achieving economic stability?
A government project increases spending by \$8 billion with an MPC of 0.75. What is the total change in GDP?
If taxes decrease by \$5 billion and GDP increases by \$15 billion, what is the tax multiplier?
How does the crowding out effect influence interest rates and investment spending in an economy with a persistent budget deficit?
What is the likely impact on the money market and aggregate demand when the government increases spending?
What is a major limitation of the short run Phillips Curve?
What are the implications of a vertical long run aggregate supply curve in the ADAS model?
If expected inflation increases from 2% to 4%, what is the likely impact on the short-run Phillips Curve?
How does a supply shock affect the AD-AS model and the Phillips curve?
If a country experiences a 4% reduction in inflation and a 12% loss in GDP, what is the sacrifice ratio?
How did Paul Volcker's contractionary monetary policy in the late 1970s and early 1980s lead to disinflation?
If a country has exports worth \$500 billion and imports worth \$600 billion, what is the net export value and its implication?
Analyze how changes in global interest rates might affect net investment income in the current account.