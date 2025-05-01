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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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18. Monetary Policy / Federal Reserve Policies during the 2007-2009 Recession / Problem 8
Problem 8
How did mortgage-backed securities contribute to the financial instability of investment banks during the 2007-2009 recession?
A
They lost value as mortgage defaults increased, leading to significant losses for banks.
B
They were insured by the government, preventing any financial losses.
C
They were primarily held by commercial banks, not affecting investment banks.
D
They were considered safe investments and led to over-leveraging by banks.
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