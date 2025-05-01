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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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18. Monetary Policy / Federal Reserve Policies during the 2007-2009 Recession / Problem 8
Problem 8

How did mortgage-backed securities contribute to the financial instability of investment banks during the 2007-2009 recession?