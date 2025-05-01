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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
SAMPLE
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19. Fiscal Policy / Taxes, the Multiplier Effect, and Automatic Stabilizers / Problem 12
Problem 12

If taxes decrease by \$5 billion and GDP increases by \$15 billion, what is the tax multiplier?