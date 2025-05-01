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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment / Long Run Phillips Curve / Problem 16
Problem 16
What are the implications of a vertical long run aggregate supply curve in the ADAS model?
A
It shows that aggregate demand has no impact on the economy.
B
It suggests that output is fixed at potential GDP, and price level changes do not affect output.
C
It indicates that both output and price level are flexible in the long run.
D
It implies that output can increase indefinitely without causing inflation.
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