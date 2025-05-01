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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
SAMPLE
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20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment / Disinflation and Deflation / Problem 20
Problem 20

How did Paul Volcker's contractionary monetary policy in the late 1970s and early 1980s lead to disinflation?