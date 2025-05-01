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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
SAMPLE
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20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment / Phillips Curve and Expected Inflation / Problem 17
Problem 17

If expected inflation increases from 2% to 4%, what is the likely impact on the short-run Phillips Curve?