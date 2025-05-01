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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics / Balance of Payments: Introduction / Problem 21
Problem 21
If a country has exports worth \$500 billion and imports worth \$600 billion, what is the net export value and its implication?
A
Net exports are -\$100 billion, indicating a trade surplus.
B
Net exports are \$0, indicating balanced trade.
C
Net exports are \$100 billion, indicating a trade surplus.
D
Net exports are -\$100 billion, indicating a trade deficit.
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