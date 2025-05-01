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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
SAMPLE
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21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics / Balance of Payments: Introduction / Problem 21
Problem 21

If a country has exports worth \$500 billion and imports worth \$600 billion, what is the net export value and its implication?