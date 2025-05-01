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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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19. Fiscal Policy / Criticisms of Fiscal Policy / Problem 14
Problem 14
What is the likely impact on the money market and aggregate demand when the government increases spending?
A
Interest rates rise, reducing investment, but aggregate demand initially increases.
B
Interest rates rise, increasing investment, and aggregate demand remains unchanged.
C
Interest rates remain unchanged, and aggregate demand decreases.
D
Interest rates fall, increasing investment, and aggregate demand decreases.
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