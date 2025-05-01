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Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Macroeconomics Final - Part 3 of 4!
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20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment / Short Run Phillips Curve / Problem 15
Problem 15
What is a major limitation of the short run Phillips Curve?
A
It does not account for long-term economic factors such as expectations.
B
It shows a direct relationship between inflation and unemployment.
C
It is only applicable in closed economies.
D
It accurately predicts long-term GDP growth.
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