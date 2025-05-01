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A government imposes a tax on sugary drinks, causing their price to increase by 15%. If the quantity demanded decreases by 30%, what can be inferred about the elasticity of demand for sugary drinks?
Consider a scenario where the price of housing increases by 20% over a decade. How might this affect the demand for housing in the long run?
A movie theater reduces ticket prices from \$12 to \$10, and the number of tickets sold increases from 300 to 400. What is the effect on total revenue, and what does this indicate about demand elasticity?
If the price of a product decreases from \$10 to \$5 and the quantity demanded increases from 50 units to 100 units, what is the price elasticity of demand?
Using the midpoint method, calculate the income elasticity of demand if the quantity demanded increases from 500 to 600 units when consumer income increases from \$1,000 to \$1,200.
What does a positive cross-price elasticity of demand indicate about the relationship between two goods?
A tech company increases the price of its software from \$100 to \$120, and the number of licenses supplied rises from 2,000 to 2,600. Calculate the price elasticity of supply and classify the supply as elastic, inelastic, or unit elastic.
What is the market implication of a perfectly inelastic supply curve when demand increases?
Using the midpoint method, calculate the price elasticity of demand if the price changes from \$10 to \$12 and the quantity demanded changes from 100 units to 80 units.
When the price of a good decreases, what are the components of the additional consumer surplus?
In a small market with sellers willing to sell at \$5, \$7, and \$9, if the market price is \$10, what is the total producer surplus?
If a government sets a price ceiling below the equilibrium price, what is the likely effect on deadweight loss?
A market has demand Qd = 1000 - 10P and supply Qs = 5P + 100. Calculate the consumer surplus at equilibrium.
What happens to the quantity supplied and quantity demanded when an effective price ceiling is imposed below the equilibrium price?
Solve for the equilibrium price using the equations Qd = 6000 - 60P and Qs = 40P - 800.
If the demand curve is represented by P = 100 - 2Q and the price is set at 40, what is the consumer surplus?
How is the tax incidence distributed if the demand is more elastic than supply?
What is deadweight loss?
If the price of a good decreases from \$20 to \$18 and the quantity supplied decreases from 200 units to 180 units, what is the price elasticity of supply?
How is the benefit of a subsidy typically divided between consumers and producers?
Why does increasing tax rates not always lead to increased tax revenue according to the Laffer Curve?
How does a \$4 tax on suppliers affect the equilibrium price and quantity if the demand equation is Qd = 40 - 4P and the supply equation is Qs = 2P - 8?
How is deadweight loss represented on a supply and demand graph in the presence of externalities?
How do corrective taxes differ from pollution permits in managing externalities?
Why might common resources be overused in a free market economy?
How can property rights help resolve the tragedy of the commons?
What is the key difference in constructing demand curves for private and public goods?