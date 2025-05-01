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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
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6. Introduction to Taxes / Elasticity and Taxes / Problem 19
Problem 19

If the price of a good decreases from \$20 to \$18 and the quantity supplied decreases from 200 units to 180 units, what is the price elasticity of supply?