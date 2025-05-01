Skip to main content
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph / Problem 1
Problem 1

A government imposes a tax on sugary drinks, causing their price to increase by 15%. If the quantity demanded decreases by 30%, what can be inferred about the elasticity of demand for sugary drinks?