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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
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6. Introduction to Taxes / Quantitative Analysis of Taxes / Problem 22
Problem 22

How does a \$4 tax on suppliers affect the equilibrium price and quantity if the demand equation is Qd = 40 - 4P and the supply equation is Qs = 2P - 8?