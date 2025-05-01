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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
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4. Elasticity / Elasticity Summary / Problem 9
Problem 9

Using the midpoint method, calculate the price elasticity of demand if the price changes from \$10 to \$12 and the quantity demanded changes from 100 units to 80 units.