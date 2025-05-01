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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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4. Elasticity / Income Elasticity of Demand / Problem 5
Problem 5

Using the midpoint method, calculate the income elasticity of demand if the quantity demanded increases from 500 to 600 units when consumer income increases from \$1,000 to \$1,200.