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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph / Problem 8
Problem 8
What is the market implication of a perfectly inelastic supply curve when demand increases?
A
Price will increase significantly, but quantity supplied will remain unchanged.
B
Quantity supplied will increase significantly, but price will remain unchanged.
C
Both price and quantity supplied will increase significantly.
D
Neither price nor quantity supplied will change.
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