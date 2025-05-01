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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
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4. Elasticity / Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand / Problem 2
Problem 2

Consider a scenario where the price of housing increases by 20% over a decade. How might this affect the demand for housing in the long run?