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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
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4. Elasticity / Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the price of a product decreases from \$10 to \$5 and the quantity demanded increases from 50 units to 100 units, what is the price elasticity of demand?
A
2.0
B
1.0
C
0.5
D
0.2
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