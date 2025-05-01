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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 2 of 3!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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4. Elasticity / Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve / Problem 4
Problem 4

If the price of a product decreases from \$10 to \$5 and the quantity demanded increases from 50 units to 100 units, what is the price elasticity of demand?