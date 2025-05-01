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Macroeconomics flashcard sets
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- Balance of Payments: Introduction definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics14 Terms
- Balance of Payments: Current Account definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics13 Terms
- Balance of Payments: Current Account quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Balance of Payments: Financial Account and Capital Account definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Balance of Payments: Financial Account and Capital Account quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics14 Terms
- Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms