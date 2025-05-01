Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Macroeconomics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
337 Decks
- Phillips Curve and Expected Inflation definitions20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment15 Terms
- Phillips Curve and Expected Inflation quiz20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment15 Terms
- Phillips Curve and Supply Shocks quiz #120. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment10 Terms
- Phillips Curve and Supply Shocks definitions20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment14 Terms
- Sacrifice Ratio definitions20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment13 Terms
- Sacrifice Ratio quiz20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment15 Terms
- Disinflation and Deflation quiz #120. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment11 Terms
- Disinflation and Deflation definitions20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment15 Terms
- Balance of Payments: Introduction quiz #121. Open-Economy Macroeconomics10 Terms